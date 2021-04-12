Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 6.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 5,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,651,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

