HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.99. 51,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,844,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.