Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $72.30. 194,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,246. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

