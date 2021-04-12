GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLYC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 87,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,967. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

