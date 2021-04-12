Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report sales of $126.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $611.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $699.05 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $736.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 568,600 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

