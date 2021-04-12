Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

LMT stock opened at $383.88 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

