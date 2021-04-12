Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $84.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.