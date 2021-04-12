EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

