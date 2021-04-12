Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

The Allstate stock opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

