Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 125,237 shares.The stock last traded at $28.02 and had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

