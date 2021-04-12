McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.05. 21,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.