Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 134,533 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

