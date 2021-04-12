Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.92

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.29. Cellectis shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 1,712 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

