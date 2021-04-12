Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.04. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 7,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

