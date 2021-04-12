ATN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432,156.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $1.11 million and $432,156.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.