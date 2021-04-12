Safe Haven (SHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.80 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $3.95 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $784.17 or 0.01308909 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

