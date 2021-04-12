GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.04 Million

Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post sales of $49.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.31 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $38.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $192.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million.

GNMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.94. 42,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,045. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

