$21.43 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $21.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.39 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $92.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.84 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,597.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OM stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,103. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

