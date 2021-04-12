AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $83.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 366,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

