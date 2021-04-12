Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 6,552 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

