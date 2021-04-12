Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

