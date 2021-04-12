iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.