EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $530.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.76 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.89 and its 200 day moving average is $522.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

