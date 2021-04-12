Monument Capital Management Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 606.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

