FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $18.57

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $19.39. FibroGen shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

