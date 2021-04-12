Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $27.75

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $29.78. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 504 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

