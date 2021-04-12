Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $94.93

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.93.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 30,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

