Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.49. Vine Energy shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,501 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

