Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $79.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $115.96. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,672. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

