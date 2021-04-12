Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $560.31 or 0.00933108 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $47,473.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.00694907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,369.41 or 1.00535686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.00948999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,068 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.