Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $23.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Mplx has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

