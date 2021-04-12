C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.55

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.55 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 13611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,167,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock valued at $515,660,536 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.