BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.79

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 1123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Get BRP alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.