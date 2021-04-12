Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $89.19 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,260.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

