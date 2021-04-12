Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

