Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

