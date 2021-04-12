Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

