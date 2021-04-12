Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

