International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

IBM opened at $135.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.