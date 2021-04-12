Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

