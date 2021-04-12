Monument Capital Management Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of SWK opened at $201.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.30. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

