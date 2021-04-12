FLO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,476.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $15.05 million and $86,476.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,363.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

