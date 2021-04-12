First PREMIER Bank Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $27,737,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 53,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,755. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.