Shadows Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $16.70 million and $1.65 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.45 or 0.00642344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034754 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

