Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tapestry have risen in the past three months, the stock may lose momentum in the near term. Soft brick-&-mortar traffic amid the pandemic, unprecedented store closures, capacity limits as well as higher freight costs and shipping constraints are some of the headwinds Tapestry might have to encounter with. Although second-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. Sales declined across all brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Across Asia, sales remained below last year, mainly in Japan and Malaysia owing to the reinstatement of lockdown measures. As far as Europe is concerned, the company experienced significant slowdown in the business owing to restrictions imposed. However, the region accounts for a small portion of total sales.”

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,458 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.