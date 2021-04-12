Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,921. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

