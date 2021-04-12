Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT at $16.31

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

IPPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

