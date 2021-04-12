iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $412.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

