Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $466,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

