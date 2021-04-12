Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lowered by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

